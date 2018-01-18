Storm Over Grace Mugabe Fake Qualifications

The Zimbabwe National Students’ Union (Zinasu) has given University of Zimbabwe (UZ) vice-chancellor, Levi Nyagura 48 hours to step down from the institution for reportedly presiding over the awarding of a doctorate to former First Lady Grace Mugabe in unclear circumstances.

According to a letter delivered yesterday to the institution, Zinasu, represented by its president, Achbold Madida, said failure to heed their call would result in intensified protests to force Nyagura to step down.

“It is our considered view that your continued stay at the helm of the institution further degrades its already tainted image in the academic field. This is because you presided over the awarding of a bogus doctorate to Grace Mugabe,” the letter read.

The act of awarding the bogus degree represents the most deplorable conduct by your office. The issue is now being investigated by (Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission) Zacc, further putting the university on the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.”

Zacc has since clarified that it was not investigating Grace’s PhD.

Zinasu alleged the quality of education at UZ had been compromised during Nyagura’s tenure, claiming the university was being run in an undesirable environment.

  • nhamo chizvaure

    “Zacc has since clarified that it was not investigating Grace’s PhD.” Is that true or it’s just a typing error?

  • nyamhangambiri

    If it is true that Zacc has stopped investigating Grace’s PHD, they should explain to the whole nation how and why, otherwise we are not going to take them seriously

  • TJINGABABILI

    IS ZACC TOO BEING CORRUPT! !!!!!

  • Farai72

    Nyagura ngaapindure mibvunzo

  • Lilcheeks

    ZACC only specified their legal parameters in the matter and proposed the university representatives and staff to take up the matter as lawfully it was within their remit. It appears ZACC wanted to avoid a legal challenge in view of lack of mandate .

  • sarah Mahoka

    Ok how long does it take to investigate a degree. ZACC is done. THe degree was taken away and they also found the degree was not got through normal processes . The faculty disowned it. What else do you want? ZAcc has moved on