Stubborn Mugabe At It Again

There are reports that the military had a torrid time with 93-year-old president Robert Mugabe who was allegedly refusing to step down.

There were also unverified claims that he wanted to talk to one General at a time instead of all of them at once.

Mugabe was scheduled to hold a press conference at 2pm but it never happened, instead it is now confirmed that he is under house arrest while Grace, his wife, was apparently allowed to leave the country.

Mugabe is currently under house arrest.- agencies