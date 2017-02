STUNNER & OLINDA INSIDE BEDROOM STUNNER & OLINDA INSIDE BEDROOM Posted by ZimEye on Sunday, February 12, 2017

Staff Reporter | Olinda has arrived in Zimbabwe and is currently with her hubby Stunner ( Desmond Chideme). Have they made up? And how old is Dionne, the girl Stunner has been making out with? Some say 17 others 22? Join them right now LIVE NOW!