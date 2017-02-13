Stunner Cheated But…



Dear Editor,

Hide my name and number please. Hi Simba there are two issues here. Let us stay focused here. Don’t apologize to us when we say you are for Stunner, we are just wounded. People are just talking about one issue of Olinda coming on social media and talking about zvaakatenga (what he bought) but what of all the other issues.

1. The number one issue is cheating and Stunner cheated. I think this is what we need to discuss kuti why would men cheat on their wives who are working flat out to make the whole family comfortable. This is the killer and separator, Stunner cheated and he must take responsibility and take the blame ipapo.

2. Second is the issue that Olinda used social media to deal with her private issues. She did not do well by inviting the world into her life but I have this to say; women are suffering the same as Olinda in silence. Because we are quiet, men enjoy seeing us cry in the bedroom then saving their image in daylight by smiling to the world and their relatives. This is killing a lot of women and believe me dai dzisinyadzi (humiliation) and lack of self-esteem (taken away by men) we would all do almost the same somehow.

3. The 3rd thing is that men really do use women for money. Lots of women vanotenga zvakawanda mudzimba (buy a lot of things in the home) even continuing financial support murume achi ( while the husband cheats) cheater zviri open and our culture says shingirira or walk out wakanyarara. Most women including me bought goodies n cars that men are riding right now nemagirlfriends avo and we are quiet. This one is a brave woman abuda pachena and most of us are saying ah inga am not alone. It pains Simba and I for one am still in excruciating pain cause of that. I think for doing this whole drama Olinda will not kill Stunner if she meets him pasina vanhu coz apedza shung but some women who are hurting like Olinda could presumably even kill if opportunity comes. Musaita majokes nenyaya iyi.

4. Lastly, Olinda bought all these presents and gave all this cash out of love. She was not buying love. She gave because she was loved and Stunner used all that to lure tuvasikana tunoda kukohwa patusina kushanda. There is a thin line between love and hate and this is it Simba. Olinda is now seeing kuti these girls varikufarira mota and hembe dzelables and she is saying let me have all that back then let you guys share unconditional love. It pains to then see photos on social media munhu posing for photos pamota yauchiri kudhara for. Let us help Stunner here this is not a good thing.

Ndatenda.

