Stunner Gets HIV Test | BREAKING NEWS

By Staff Reporter | After series of reports exposing his promiscuity, urban groover, Desmond Chideme, also known in the music circles as Stunner, on Monda forced by his wife Olinda got tested for HIV .

Olinda, touched down at the Harare International Airport on Sunday amid reports that her husband was having a relationship with a teenager.

STUNNER & OLINDA INSIDE BEDROOM STUNNER & OLINDA INSIDE BEDROOM Posted by ZimEye on Sunday, February 12, 2017

Sources close to the controversial couple said Stunner was told to get tested for HIV or risk losing conjugal rights.

On Monday Stunner complied and got tested for HIV.