Stunner Takes Mugabe Head-On

Staff Reporter | Rapper Stunner has boldly come out taking to task President Mugabe’s government for not creating jobs for young people.

The Mugabe regime promised to create 2 million jobs during the 2013 election campaign, yet unemployment rates continue to soar.

Challenged Stunner; “When there are no jobs , people start stealing and robbing, young girls turn into prostitution and all sorts. So before you start judging these people, ask yourselves……what is our government doing about this? Tipeiwo mabasa kunzeuko. Like if you spent the whole day doing formally nothing like I did. TineNzara.”

  • Gift

    Mabasa ariko. Fillig pothalls in the road and getting paid by passing by vehicles, selling airtime, vegetables, groceries in the streets, kuita hwindi, mabhero these are just to mention a few.