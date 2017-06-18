Stunner`s Ex Pokello Ready For Another Yacht Party

After surviving a social media storm the ex-madam of Zim artiste, Stunner, is ready for another yacht cruising party.

Recently the socialite and fashionista Pokello Nare was caught up in a fierce social media storm with one Taka Chivore who went on a smear campaign, lifting the lead on the ex-BBA housemate’s alleged dirty secrets.

Pokello ignited the ferocious war of words when she responded to one of Chivore’s posts on Facebook and had a tough time firefighting and trying to clarify some of Chivore’s soiling comments.

The saga which dragged in the names of her parents and husband could have been “Karma” after the mother of two dressed down Facebook celebrity Thomas “CST” Chizhanje in an online tiff prompted by the latter’s joke.

A peep into her social media, however, shows that the self-proclaimed “Queen of Swagger” is now at peace as she readies for yet another “yacht party”.

“They allowed me to get back on my feet, they made me unbreakable,” she posted recently along with a picture on her Instagram account @queenofswagger.

Married to ex-BBA housemate and Ghanaian Elikem Kumordzie rumours of Pokello cheating have been doing rounds on social media as a result of the long distance marriage.

While others deem it a “marriage of convenience”, the couple which has a son together has, however, poured cold water on the rumours, showing off by posting each other’s pictures on different platforms as well as a couple of visits back and forth between the two countries.-Zimbabwe Standard