Succession War Intensifies In MDC

Terrence Mawawa| There is a raging succession battle in the country’ s largest opposition party, MDC as Morgan Tsvangirai’ s health continues to deteriorate.

Impeccable party sources have revealed to ZimEye.com vice presidents, Nelson Chamisa, Elias Mudzuri and Thokozani Khupe and Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora are angling themselves to replace Tsvangirai ahead of the elections set to be held by August 2018.

“There is a raging succession battle and it is a fact.Chamisa is hoping to take over power with the help of state machinery because he has been promised hefty benefits. Mnangagwa is Chamisa’s patron in the whole plot.

On the other hand Khuphe is hoping to take over the leadership of the party through the constitution.

Remember she is the only elected vice president.

Mwonzora also wants to assume leadership of the party through a special congress. He beat Chamisa in the last congress and he hopes to beat him again.

There is Biti who is keen to lead the MDC via the alliance,” party sources said yesterday.

“Welshman Ncube is the patron of Biti’s endeavours.

Mudzuri is also praying that all the above will be exposed so that he will remain the only clean heir to the throne.

Let us wait and see,” added the sources.

