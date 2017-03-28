Sulu Arrested, Pleads “Kids Too Expensive”

Musician Suluman Chimbetu feels the judgment granted against him by a Harare Civil magistrate in a matter in which his ex-wife was claiming maintenance for their minor children last year was a bit harsh.

Sulu, as he is known in entertainment circles, after he was arrested for failing to pay the maintenance, said the judgment forced him to sail in debt after he borrowed money to pay the maintenance.

A Harare Civil magistrate last year in December ordered him to pay US$800 for the upkeep of his two children.

The order was granted in favour of Sulu’s ex-wife Marygold Rutendo Mutemasango who approached the court claiming money for the upkeep of their two children, both below 10 years.

Sulu expressed his feelings in a warned and cautioned statement recorded by the police after he was arrested for failing to adhere to the Civil Court order.

“I did not pay the maintenance because I feel the judgment which was granted by the court in the case is a bit harsh considering the economic situation and the nature of my job.

“Hence I made an appeal against the judgment which is still pending at court.

“I had to borrow US$800 from a companion so that I could settle the first instalment for the month of December 2016 and I am still to pay back that amount.

Sulu said in his warned and cautioned statement that as a parent he feels that he should pay maintenance within his means.

The 35-year-old musician was yesterday taken to the Harare magistrates’ court by his former wife complaining that he had failed to comply with a Civil Court order.

Marigold hauled Sulu to court complaining that he had accrued US$1 600 in maintenance arrears.

Sulu, who was being represented by lawyer Simudzai Machingauta, pleaded not guilty when he appeared before magistrate Joy Chikodzore charged with failure to pay maintenance.

Magistrate Chikodzore ordered Sulu to return to court on March 30 for trial before remanding him out of custody on free bail.

State counsel, Devoted Gwashavanhu-Nyagano alleges that on December 20 last year Sulu was ordered to pay US$800 per month as maintenance for the upkeep of his two children.

The maintenance was supposed to be paid starting December 3.

Prosecutor Gwashavanhu-Nyagano alleges that Sulu failed to pay for the month of January and February 2017 accruing US$1 600 in arrears. – State Media