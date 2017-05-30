Sulu Back In Court For Failing To Pay Maintenance

Sungura musician, Sulumani Chimbetu appeared before a Harare magistrate facing charges of failure to pay maintenance in violation of the Maintenance Act chapter 5:09 and he was granted US$50 bail.

Chimbetu in April defaulted on his US$800 monthly obligation for the upkeep of his two minor children he sired with former wife, Marigold Rutendo Mutemasango, in violation of a court order granted on 19 December last year.

Magistrate Anniah Ndiraya granted Chimbetu US$50 bail and remanded the matter to the 8th of June.- state media