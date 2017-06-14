Sulu Blows Out, “She’s Fixing Me”

Musician Suluman Chimbetu feels his former wife, MARYGOLD Mutemasango is a jilted lover who is using the courts to settle personal scores with him. Speaking through is lawyer, Conwell Mutevhe during his maintenance hearing, Sulu said his ex-wife knows that he is one of the country’s finest artistes and wants to embarrass him by continuously dragging him to the courts. Sulu is accused of failing to pay $800 in maintenance fees for the month of April this year.

He expressed his feelings in an application in which he wanted the court to quash the charges arguing that he had already settled the said arrears. “The charges before the court are meant to embarrass the accused person. What is before the court is that he fails to pay for the month of April? The state and the complaint agrees with me and can confirm that it was paid but still wants to continue with the trial.

“With all due respect the state is being used by the complainant to settle personal scores with accused. This is not the first time. She is a jilted person who cannot admit and sat it’s over. She wants to settle personal scores using state machinery. This is not being done in the interest of children, she is using the state machinery to embarrass accused. She knows that the accused is a popular musician and one of the finest musicians and she wants to embarrass him. I apply that the charges be quashed,” he said.

The state led by Devoted Nyagano opposed to the application saying that Sulu was embarrassing himself by failing to pay maintenance fee in time. Prosecutor Nyagano said that Sulu should lead by example by adhering to the court order. Magistrate Annie Ndiraya, in her ruling, said Sulu had failed to show in his application how he was being embarrassed before dismissing the application. But Sulu was not outdone as he continued expressing how his relationship with Marygold had scoured during his trial. The 35-year-old Dendera musician, who denied owing his ex-lover any arrears in maintenance, told the court Marygold ws in the habit of bombarding him with obscene language over the phone. He told the court that he was planning to approach the civil court seeking a peace order. She harasses me and sends me obscene and vulgar messages over the phone. I had no other relationship with her and we are only connected by the children. It is now difficult to concentrate on my work so that I could fend for my children because I am always at police station and at the court. Weather and the current economic conditions are making it difficult for us to attract the number of people we expect at our shows. I am contemplating approaching the Civil Court seeking for a peace order so that I can afford time to work for my children,” he said.

Sulu also told the court that he wants to stay with his children but Marygold was blocking him. He said that Marygold think that his wife would kill the children in the event that he stays with them. On the other hand, Marygold complained in court that Sulu was trailing her and was frustrating her relationships marigold also told the court that Sulu was not a responsible father who waits to be dragged to court for him to pay maintenance. “He only pays when cornered and I have resorted to taking warrants of arrest so that he pays. He also harasses me and trails every relationship that I had. He destroys my relationships,” she said. Asked by lawyer Mutevhe to comment on allegations that she attempted to extort Sulu of a car and a stand during a cross examination, Marygold said: “He offered me a stand and a car, but they are all empty promises. The matter is expected to continue on June 20 when the state cross examines Sulu.- State Media