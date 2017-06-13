Sulu Loses Court Case



Sungura maestro, Sulumani Chimbetu has lost his court case against maintenance.

Harare magistrate Ms Annia Ndiraya dismissed an application to have Sulu’s maintenance case referred to the Constitutional Court after his ex-wife, Marygold Mutemasango took him to court for failing to pay $800 for the upkeep of their two children.

Through his lawyer Mr Conwell Mutevhe from Muvingi Mugadza Legal Practitioners, Chimbetu challenged the validity of subsection (3) of Section 23 (1) of the Maintenance Act stating that it was in violation of Section 72 of the new Constitution. He also argued that Section 23 (4) of the Maintenance Act was in violation of Section 70 (1) (a) of the Constitution.

However, after hearing the arguments, magistrate Ndiraya, ruled in favour of the State and dismissed Chimbetu’s application for lack of merit and scheduled the matter to today for trial commencement. Chimbetu paid the $800 to Ms Mutemasango before he left the court premises.

“He is a responsible father even if the matter is referred to the Concourt, he will still pay for the upkeep of his children, hence no one will suffer any prejudice. Our application is not setting aside the civil court’s order,” Mr Mutevhe said.

Prosecutor Mrs Devoted Gwashavanhu-Nyagano opposed the application, saying maintenance cases were sensitive matters, which needed to be dealt with urgency for the interest of the children.

“The charge is not defective, it discloses an offence, he will not suffer any prejudice if he pays up,” she said. “Therefore, for the interest of the children, we have to proceed to trial.”

She then rolled over the matter to today for trial commencement.

It is not clear how the matter will proceed today after Chimbetu paid the $800 to Ms Mutemasango before he left the court premises.

Harare lawyer Ms Mildred Mubaiwa from Zimbabwe Women Lawyers Association (ZWLA) was watching the proceedings on the instructions of Ms Mutemasango.