Sulu To Sing Happy Birthday For Mugabe

JEYS Marabini, Sandra Ndebele, Clement Magwaza, Iyasa, Sulumani Chimbetu and Mathias Mhere will today entertain delegates at the 21st February Movement Celebrations at the Rhodes Estate Preparatory School The artistes are expected to entertain over 200 000 delegates expected to attend the President’s bash.

Joining the jovial mood instigators will be Derrick Majaivana, Khuliyo, Born Free Crew, Black Umfolosi, Ndux Junior, Sungura Masters, Guluva 7, Ramsy K and Nkwali among others at the celebrations themed: “Honouring our icon, unlocking the value in youth”.

The musicians will be belting out tunes in between speeches as part of the entertainment. Yesterday, the artistes were upbeat about performing for Africa’s most illustrious leader.

Jeys Marabini said people should be ready to be blown away.

“Kuzokulunge will be there in full force to celebrate the President’s birthday. We’ve been hard at work fine tuning our act so that delegates are treated to great music that is mellow and moves the body in joy,” said Jeys.

Black Umfolosi’s Sotsha Moyo said they wanted to remind people about unity during the day.

“As we celebrate the Presidents’ birthday, we want people to remember the unity he always preaches. Therefore that song Unity will be one of the highlights of our performance. We promise nothing but good music,” said Moyo.

Kokotsha Makokotsha hit-maker Clement Magwaza said he was geared to make people dance to his music.

“My speciality is to make people dance and that’s what we’re going to be doing at the President’s birthday. It’s a time to celebrate and we’re looking forward to thrilling people,” said Magwaza.

Yeukai Simbanegavi, who is in charge of entertainment at the bash, said all was set. – State Media