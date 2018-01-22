Sunshine City Boys Thwart Manondo Move To Dembare

Terrence Mawawa| Harare City FC have thwarted star player, William Manondo’ s intended move to Harare Giants Dynamos FC.

Officials at Harare City, also known as the Sunshine City Boys accused Dembare of attempting to ‘steal’ the soccer star.

Club officials lashed out at what they described as Dembare’ s lack of professionalism.

In response, Dembare vice president, Solomon Sanyamandwe dismissed Harare City’ s claims as baseless and fictitious.

“Initially Harare City gave us the leeway to negotiate with Manondo and that is what we did.

“We had agreed on the contractual terms but sadly, Harare City chose to change goal posts.

“The deal has been called off because the matter is now beyond our control.

“How can they claim that we are unprofessional? We have already turned our attention to other players in the PSL as we seek to beef up our squad,” said Samanyandwe.