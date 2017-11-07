Support Mugabe Or Lose Residential Stands

THE GRACE MUGABE WINDOW THE GRACE MUGABE WINDOW Posted by ZimEye on Tuesday, November 7, 2017

Terrence Mawawa | A well known Zanu PF sympathiser and President Robert Mugabe apologist, Obadiah Musindo, who runs a housing cooperative has said those who do not support the ruling party will lose their residential stands.

Musindo is the leader of DESTINY for Afrika Network (DANet).

Yesterday Musindo shocked all and sundry when he ordered about 100 000 beneficiaries of his company’s housing scheme to vote for the ruling party in the 2018 elections.

Musindo instructed the beneficiaries to submit their registration slips to his offices across the country as proof that they have registered to vote in next year’s harmonised elections.

“If you fail to bring the proof that you have registered to vote we are going to expel you from our stands or we charge you commercial rates.We will expel you because when you registered to be our member we gave you cards with President Robert Mugabe’s image on them, so you need to follow our principles.”

Musindo, who has in the past warned beneficiaries of his housing scheme against joining opposition parties, has vowed to ensure a resounding victory for Mugabe and Zanu PF

“We are fully behind President Robert Mugabe and First Lady Grace Mugabe,’’ he said.