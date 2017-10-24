“Support Mugabe Or Lose Your Job,” Chimedza Blasts Out

5

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | Newly appointed Masvingo State Minister, Paul Chimedza has advised senior government officials to support President Robert Mugabe and the ruling party, Zanu PF to secure their jobs.

Addressing senior civil servants in Masvingo in his first official speech as State Minister last week, Chimedza said all civil servants were expected to support Mugabe.

Desperate to please his boss Mugabe, Chimedza said he expected all civil servants to cooperate and interface with him.

“The voter registration exercise is underway and we expect all of you to register to vote.

Above you are expected to support party programmes.That is what we want. We
do not expect anyone to go against our principles because if you do so you will find yourself in trouble,” said Chimedza.

Zanu PF insiders said Chimedza was aware of the hostile political environment at Benjamin Burombo Building hence he wanted to impose his authority.

“The political environment at Benjamin Burombo is explosive and Chimedza knows Mahofa’ s followers and Team Lacoste Members are predominant in government structures,” said a senior Zanu PF Official.

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • sarah Mahoka

    When an educated man makes a fool of himself and then asks others to be indoctrinated like him it is pitiful and nauseating

  • Mina Makoti

    Is Paul educated? Since when? He holds a technical degree of learning and reproducing. Haagoni kufungawo ega. Kutomuregerera. Idofo!

  • Mina Makoti

    Is Paul educated? Zvarini?

  • sarah Mahoka

    He is a medical doctor

  • komboni yatsva

    mukuru uyu aka mama pfungwa propaganda dzake ndedzechidofo, hooo nekuti iye ari kudya achiguta,kumhata kwa amai vake kusinga shambwe