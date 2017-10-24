“Support Mugabe Or Lose Your Job,” Chimedza Blasts Out

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | Newly appointed Masvingo State Minister, Paul Chimedza has advised senior government officials to support President Robert Mugabe and the ruling party, Zanu PF to secure their jobs.

Addressing senior civil servants in Masvingo in his first official speech as State Minister last week, Chimedza said all civil servants were expected to support Mugabe.

Desperate to please his boss Mugabe, Chimedza said he expected all civil servants to cooperate and interface with him.

“The voter registration exercise is underway and we expect all of you to register to vote.

Above you are expected to support party programmes.That is what we want. We

do not expect anyone to go against our principles because if you do so you will find yourself in trouble,” said Chimedza.

Zanu PF insiders said Chimedza was aware of the hostile political environment at Benjamin Burombo Building hence he wanted to impose his authority.

“The political environment at Benjamin Burombo is explosive and Chimedza knows Mahofa’ s followers and Team Lacoste Members are predominant in government structures,” said a senior Zanu PF Official.