“Sydney” Sekeramayi Named President?

Staff Reporter | In a new twist to the Zanu PF succession drama a local prophet has said a man with the name of a city in Australia will lead Zimbabwe.

In an interesting “prophecy,” Pastor Ian Ndlovu of Divine Kingdom TV Ministries, is reported to have claimed that God has revealed that a man with humility and “with a name of a city in Australia” will restore Zimbabwe. Dr Sydney Sekeramayi’s name has suddenly been brought to the front as a possible successor to President Robert Mugabe, with the defense minister being praised by many of his Zanu PF colleagues for his humility and calm spirit.

“There are three leadership changes that I saw in Zimbabwe. One of the leadership changes you will see very soon in Zimbabwe, one will occur very very soon,” Ndlovu told his congregants. – Agencies