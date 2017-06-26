T D Jakes Jets Into Zimbabwe

Staff Reporter | American renowned preacher Bishop Thomas Daniel Jakes Jets into Zimbabwe next September.

Jakes will be in the country at the invitation of popular Zimbabwean gospel music group Zimpraise on the event of their tenth anniversary.

Group manager Joseph Madziyire confirmed to the media on Monday that the world renowned preacher will definitely be in the country for a three day celebration which will be marked with lots of praise, worship and preaching.

Jakes comes to Zimbabwe on the heels of yet another renowned preacher Pastor Chris convened a 20 000 audience at the giant National Sports Stadium a couple of months ago.