Tafadzwa Penny Dies

Talented author and journalist Brian Tafadzwa Penny died in a car accident on December 23 at Wengezi turn off, 68km peg along Mutare-Chimanimani highway, when his younger brother lost control of their vehicle after hitting a pothole and smashed into an oncoming vehicle.

Penny, who was 36, is survived by his wife Monica Chikondowa and two daughters, all of whom were injured in the accident.

He died on the spot together with his younger brother’s wife and daughter and was buried in his rural home in Chimanimani on December 26.

Penny, who also studied journalism with City and Guilds Institute (London), was a regular contributor to NewsDay, writing stories on music, literature and film.

A co-director with the publishing concern, Forteworx Press, Penny had several of his pieces of poetry and short stories published in anthologies that included Garden of Eden, Flowers of a Dry Season, Tsuro Ndisunge (Nduri Dzinotapira), Zviri Mugapu and Dzinonyandura — Svinga Renduri.

Efforts are currently under way to compile a poetry anthology to be published in his honour early next year.- Newsday