Tajamuka Threatens To Burn Grace Mugabe Rally Transporters

By Staff Reporter– #Tajamuka social movement has threatened to burn down any school bus which they would have seen carrying Zanu PF supporters to Grace Mugabe’s Rufaro stadium rally.

Zanu PF has through their Harare provincial political commissar, Shadreck Mashayamombe, ordered all school heads in Harare to use school buses to carry their supporters to Rufaro stadium.

Grace is on Sunday addressing members of the apostolic sect who she wants to manipulate to vote for Zanu PF in the next year’s elections.

In a statement Sunday,#Tajamuka said instant justices will be instituted on any school head whose school bus(s) would have seen with Zanu PF supporters to Grace Mugabe rally.

Below is the full #Tajamuka’s statement:

We write to warn you against giving any of your school buses to political parties without approval from parents or SDC that contributed funds for the purchase of those buses. This warning is in response to Mashayamombe’s letter addressed to Minister Dokora where he requested permission to abuse school buses in Harare.

If you decide to release the buses to Grace Mugabe rally in Rufaro stadium without the approval of the parents #Tajamuka/Sesjikile Campaign will effect justice to the school head and the driver involved. Justice will be effected to the school head and drivers responsible in their personal capacity as elders who are required to act reasonably in society.

This is the time to stop the collapse of education sector and school property. The madness of collapsing ZUPCO should not be allowed to visit our schools.

Robert Mugabe failed to fulfill, protect and respect the right to state funded basic education which is enshrined in our constitution. He cannot be allowed therefore to plunder investments at schools done through purchase of buses.

