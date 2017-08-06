Tanganda FC: Come And Support Johnson Mbaradza Memorial Tournament On 12th August

MBARADZA family will honour the late midfield maestro, Johnson ‘Enzo’ Mbaradza, 20 years after his tragic death in a traffic accident.

The late Mbaradza’s close friends and family are organising the Johnson Mbaradza Under-19 Memorial Tournament. The gala will mark 20 years after Mutare-born Tanganda FC midfield genius, Mbaradza died.

“We are celebrating his legacy and he is one of the greatest players ever to emerge from this city. Enzo loved football and its now 20 years since his death. We want to revive what he treasured most. The tournament will eventually become an annual event,” said his widow, Agnes Mbaradza.

Mbaradza was involved in a fatal car accident on December 9, 1997. Mbaradza was on his way home from Zimunya. He was in the company of his friend and ex-Tan-Tan keeper, Emmanuel Maluwa who escaped unhurt. At the time of his death he was coaching Mutare United juniors. The tournament will roar into life on August 11-12, with a number of matches lined up across various venues in Mutare.

According to the organisers, the draw will be conducted soon.

“The draw will be conducted soon. It will be easy for us as we will be taking the 16 teams registered already with ZIFA junior league. The grounds that we will be using include Sakubva Primary, Zamba, Sports Oval and the finals will be at Sakubva Stadium. The winners will walk away with $200, trophy, soccer kit, a shield and gold medals.

“The runners-up will get $100, medals, a soccer kit and T-shirts. Third place winners will get bronze medals, T-shirts and a soccer ball. Fourth placed team will get T-shirts and soccer balls. All participating teams will be given soccer balls. We will also award the goalkeeper of the tournament as well as the top goal scorer,” said one of the organisers, Regai Tsunga.

“It is a good thing to honour one of the great soccer players of all times. I started knowing Mbaradza long back in 1985. He had joined Tanganda in 1982. I was still a junior player by then. He played for the club from Division Two all the way to the premiership in 1989. He became our captain and we won the Natbrew Castle Cup with him. He was very influential. In 1994, he retired and became the club’s assistant coach. In 1995, he grew an interest in coaching juniors together with Steven Mufudza. He is the one who produced a number of great soccer players like Blessing Gumiso, Nyarai Masunda, Taurai Makukutu, the late Misheck Sunguro and Dananai Chinowawa,” said one of his long time friends, Maluwa.-state media