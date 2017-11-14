TB Joshua Attacks Newsday As He Shoots Himself In The Groin

Staff Reporter| Nigerian White-suit necromancer, TB Joshua has attacked the local newspaper, Newsday for the article that cites his own file video in which he speaks on chaos in a Southern African country he alleges a First Lady will be kidnapped. The video clip was edited and chopped by the man’s own editing team, and ZimEye.com has already revealed how the 2014 clip is one of many of TB Joshua’s deceptive video edits he regularly uses to surreptitiously lay claim to prophetic accuracy when all he has done is simply fake appearances to match news headlines ( by declaring an array of possibilities to be used when a matching news moment materialises), once such an example being an Indian jet accident- SEE THE BELOW EXCLUSIVE EXPOSE’ of his machinations. Also read below the video, Joshua’s attack against the Newsday paper.

Below was TB Joshua’s public statement issued late afternoon yesterday:

ATTENTION ZIMBABWE!

Our attention has been drawn to a misleading article published on the front page of Zimbabwe’s ‘NewsDay’ newspaper on Monday 13th November 2017 stating that Prophet T.B. Joshua prophesied last week about unrest and civil war in a Southern African country.

This report is COMPLETELY FALSE. Any regular viewer of Emmanuel TV will know that no such prophecy was given during last week’s service at The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) on Sunday 5th November 2017.

Do not sit somewhere, hear this or that and come to a hasty conclusion. God requires that we find out the truth from Him first and hold fast to that which is true, as the Bible says in 1 Thessalonians 5:21. Count Prophet T.B. Joshua out of the politics of hatred.