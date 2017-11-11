TB JOSHUA ‘PROPHECY’: First Lady Will Be Kidnapped ‘By Army’

Staff Reporter| White-suit Nigerian necromancer, TB Joshua has returned with a prophecy which points to First Lady Grace Mugabe. The preacher claims the First Lady of a Southern African country will soon be kidnapped in a military operation.

The development comes as the world remembers how TB Joshua failed to see the killing of 116 people inside his own church backyard two of them who were Zimbabweans.

Below is the full text:

“Very important – Two, three, I was talking about Kenya sometime, I mean, they should pray for Southern Africa nation, and I was saying where the plane, head quarter crashed in the past; which I referred to Kenya.

And I was talking of the interest to get rid of the President there. They will not tire but their objective and their aim is to get rid of the President in that region which I am not permitted to mention, Southern Africa. I said it in January. And said a President will be kidnapped, I mentioned it. I mean Southern people will remember, if they are not to misquote me, but this time what I am saying now quote me well. Don’t misquote me. What I said last January that I am seeing a militant they are interested in embarrassing a President that they kill him or they kidnap him.

This is their objective in Southern region. And I said the country is border with this and that I mentioned that they are still on in that plan to kidnap either President or Vice President of that nation, or First Lady of that nation; they are in to do that; and they are still very seriously doing it. I said in January and the plan is going on now; And if prayer is not offered well they will succeed; And it will put the nation into uproar. To kidnap the leader of the country, or kill the leader of the country. If it refuses (fails), the other [option] they want to kidnap him and if he refuses they will kill him. That is what I am seeing, that they should pray for Southern Africa, a President, God showed me the place but I don’t want to put any country into pandemonium, but Southern Africa they should pray for them. Pray for them, God loves them…”