TB Joshua’s First Lady Prophecy Unmasked | BREAKING NEWS

TV necromancer TB Joshua has been unmasked on his claim that there will be a First Lady in a Southern African nation who will be kidnapped in a quick military operation. ZimEye Saturday night reveals that the video released by Joshua this week, is not new at all, but is a tactful chop from the preacher’s first deceptive footage first aired way back in 2014. ZimEye will tonight reveal that the original video dating back to August 2014, is stuffed up with a string of disconnected scatter-brain possibilities which ensure that the preacher can use and re-use it for numerous futuristic events which will be sugar coated as “fulfilment of prophecy.” ZimEye reveals that this is not the first time Joshua has done this and show other examples which include plane crash disasters.

As this article continues, in the following expose’ ZimEye reveals that the First Lady kidnapping video’s original copy is dated 2014.

….

…..

TB Joshua prediction that the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 plane would be found within days flopped, with the search ending in January this year without a trace (nearly) 3 years later.

Millions of dollars have been wasted by the governments of China, Australia and Malaysia after TB Joshua 3 years ago misled the world claiming that (back then on March 15th 2014), the whole plane would be found within days.

“Despite every effort using the best science available … the search has not been able to locate the aircraft,” Malaysian, Australian and Chinese authorities said in a statement.

TB Joshua who is Walter Magaya’s so called “spiritual father” even claimed he was the only “servant of God” God told that the plane would be found within days of his prediction in March 2014, (SEE HIS DIRECT WORDS VERBATIM AND THE VIDEO BELOW).

This classic expose by ZimEye.com, is further evidence on how Joshua not only makes predictions of chance, but preys on simple minds using cunning video editing techniques, SEE THE 3rd VIDEO BELOW.

ZimEye avails below TB Joshua’s false MH370 prophecy as it was in March 2014, and next to it.. the preacher’s new video (click to watch it directly from the man’s Emmanuel TV church channel) uploaded a year later which is heavily edited (SEE BELOW)…





The second video is the preacher’s NEW VIDEO EDIT COPY which has been chopped off the following declarations: “They don’t know where the plane is. I am the only minister if not only me…that God used to speak about this issue. But the whole thing is coming to an end. I say the whole thing has come to an end. Coming to an end in the sense that they will discover the plane. They will discover the particles. they will discover…Everything will end, any moment from now (- April 2014), any moment from now. So this coming week we are not going to talk about it, rather the family concerned will know their fate. From this coming week we will no longer talk about it again. Rather the families concerned will know their fate.”

Meanwhile, ZimEye.com also avails below another video clip on TB Joshua performs his editing tricks.