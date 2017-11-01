Teacher In Trouble After Pregnant Pupil Goes Missing

Lawrence Rumbwere, a teacher at St Albans Secondary under Chief Chimombe in Buhera is in trouble after his 17-year-old niece left home and went missing soon after revealing that the former is responsible for her four month pregnancy.

The District Schools Inspector (DSI), Godfrey Chimbwanda confirmed that his office is investigating the matter.

Rumbwere who is said to be an elder with AFMat Nyamasanga Primary School said he does not speak to the press when contacted for a comment.

Sources told The Mirror that the niece (muramu) whose parents are both late stayed with Rumbwere and her daughter who is doing Grade 7 at St Alban School. Meanwhile Rumbwere’s wife stays at another school where she is a teacher.

It is understood that the niece just left home and went missing from Monday last week after she announced to a friend that she was pregnant with her uncle and was afraid of the action that her auntie may take against her.

The Mirror is informed that Rumbwere who is currently working on ZEC voter awareness campaigns in Chipinge has been called back by the DSI to respond to the allegations.

“We are aware of the case of the child who has gone missing and the matter has been reported to Dorowa Police. We have also called back the teacher from ZEC duties in Chipinge for questioning,” said Chimbwanda.- Masvingo Mirror