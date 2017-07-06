Teacher, Pupil Killed In Fatal Accident

A teacher and a pupil from Tsungai High School in Nembudziya, Gokwe North, died on the spot when a vehicle they were travelling in overturned near Kwekwe yesterday morning.

The accident occurred near Truckers’ Inn at Gokwe turnoff along the Kwekwe- Harare highway about, 5km from Kwekwe town centre.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed the accident.

“I confirm that we received such a report where two people died in an accident in Kwekwe this morning. Investigations are underway,” she said.

Kwekwe mayor councillor Matenda Madzoke said the vehicle was carrying pupils and a teacher from Tsungai High School in Nembudziya and was going to Gweru for a schools function.

He said on approaching the Gokwe turn off, the driver of the vehicle who is a teacher, failed to stop at the intersection.

Clr Madzoke said on realising that he was entering the Kwekwe-Harare highway, the driver tried to suddenly turn and the vehicle over turned killing a teacher and a pupil on the spot.

“We suspect the driver was speeding hence he almost drove through the junction,” said the Mayor.

Clr Madzoke urged drivers to exercise caution when driving to avoid unnecessary loss of life.- state media