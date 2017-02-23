TEACHERS’ BONUS PAYMENTS: Latest Update

Day 4 bonus update. Masheast PED threatens teachers as Manicaland CSC threatens teachers with job loss.

Amalgamated Rural Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe, (ARTUZ), is humbled by the overwhelming numbers of teachers taking heed of call for job action. The government is panicking and a Mr Chihota who is Provincial Education Director for Mashonaland East has threatened teachers who associate themselves with ARTUZ.

In a speech presented to delegates for the Mashonaland East Agriculture Teachers’ Association (MEATA), being held at Kushinga Phikelela, Chihota said teachers should never join ARTUZ because they risk loosing their jobs. ARTUZ is angered by this latest assault on our movement and workers’ rights. We warn Chihota to uphold professional ethics and respect the constitution. The days of blatant disregard of human rights are over, we are determined to force people of Chihota’s calibre to shape up and uphold professional standards.

In Manicaland Civil Service Commission officials harrased teachers at a school, name withheld, accusing them of subscribing to our ideology. This is irritating since these CSC officials are still to receive bonuses and are also underpaid. How one can be manipulated to poison their own food is shocking.

We urge teachers to take pride of the power they are showing and remain resilient as we build a genuine teacher movement to reclaim our rights.

Let’s dig in, our job action continues and victory is now more than certain.

Todakudyawo!