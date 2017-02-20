Teachers’ Bonus Update… LATEST

* This is part of Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) bonus strike update.

In Matebeleland North province, 30% of the Union’s 700 strong membership heeded the strike. In some schools , teachers are at the shops drinking beverages whilst students are loitering in school grounds. However, the public service commission inspectors are moving around the province intimidating teachers and threatening to fire them if they join the strike.

In Masvingo ,25% of our 653 strong membership joined the strike with others saying they were waiting the outcome of the meeting which was scheduled for today,20 February 2017 before joining the industrial action.

In Manicaland some 253 members out of 588 have confirmed to be on strike with most of them going to work stations but not doing any of their duties.

In Mash West, east and central over 800 out of 2110 members confirmed to be on strike .

In all these provinces, public service inspectors are moving around threatening teachers with dismissal if they go on strike. It is sad that other Unions have gone out of their way to work in cahoots with these inspectors to intimidate teachers.

ARTUZ remains unfazed by all these tactics and its targeting to escalate the job action until it has become a full strike by the end of the week. The Union has since developed a circular which will be sent through to Provincial education directors,district education directors ,headmasters and to the teachers.

Aluta Continua!!!!