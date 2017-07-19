Teachers Forced To Campaign For Zanu PF

Terrence Mawawa, Chiredzi | As the heat turns onto the upcoming 2018 do or die election, Zanu PF activists have started forcing teachers to campaign for the ruling party.

Recently, Chiredzi schools were forced to send representatives to attend a meeting facilitated by the Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe (TUZ), a Zanu PF affiliate.

The meeting was held at Chiredzi Primary School last week and teachers were told to rally behind the ruling party.The teachers were also threatened with dismissal from work if they opted not to cooperate.

In 2008, some teachers were maimed , killed and others were forced to transfer from their schools for associating with the Morgan Tsvangirai led MDC.

Sources told Zimeye.com the meeting was part of a series of such events being held countrywide to drum up support for the ruling party.

TUZ president, Timon Tandi did not mince his words and pointed out that teachers were opinion leaders and were expected to garner support for Zanu PF.

“It is your role as teachers to campaign for Zanu PF. Remember Zanu PF brought education to your doorsteps.If you are a sellout you will be fired.We are holding these meetings across the country.Teachers must influence communities around them to support Zanu PF,” said Tandi.

Zanu PF MP for Chiredzi West who was the guest of honour at the meeting urged teachers to use the new voter registration system to influence villagers to support Zanu PF.

“Do not be sellouts because we will deal with you. Go and utilise the new voting system to influence those around you to support Zanu PF, that is why we are training you,” said Chiwa.

With such voter intimidation and looming potential for violence especially in rural Zimbabwe, many social critics have started questioning the authenticity of 2018. “Many of us will end up voting for ZanuPF just to be safe from violence and arson.” , said Paradzai Mugumbo.