Teachers Resist “O” Level English Test Re-Take

By Langton Ncube| The Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) has said they were organizing a protest against the decision to nullify the results of the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) 2017 Ordinary Level English Paper 2, forcing people to retake the exam.

PTUZ secretary-general Raymond Majongwe confirmed the demonstration and declared that it “…will never be allowed to happen.”

“The demonstration will take place in Harare on Wednesday where we will march and deliver a petition to the minister (Primary and Secondary Education minister Paul Mavhima) at their offices. We are saying the rewriting of the examination is illegal, unacceptable, unfortunate and will never be allowed to happen,”Majongwe told NewsDay.

“The integrity that the Zimsec group and the ministry is trying to protect will never be protected as long as these issues are not addressed. There are some who are visually-impaired and those who do not have access to phone, who are now being punished with everyone because of a small leakage that has happened at Zimsec,”he said.