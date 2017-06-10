Teen Commits Suicide Over Boyfriend

An 18-YEAR-OLD Form Three pupil at Mudadisi High School in Chivi allegedly committed suicide by poisoning after being reprimanded over a boyfriend by her sister-in- law.

The body of Paidamoyo Munhowa of Taruvinga Village under Headman Madamombe was found along a foot path, about 50 metres from their homestead by her sister in-law , Ms Sheila Shoko (33).

Paidamoyo was frothing from the mouth and beside her body there was a small pesticide bottle.

Masvingo police spokesperson Inspector Charity Mazula said the incident occurred on Wednesday at around 11 PM.

She said the girl’s body was taken to Chivi Mission Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

“We have received a report of sudden death by poisoning involving a Form Three girl from Mudadisi High School in Chivi under Headman Madamombe area.

“The girl allegedly consumed poison after being reprimanded by her sister-in-law for coming home late from school. No foul play is suspected,” said Insp Mazula.

Sources close to the family said Paidamoyo arrived home around 9PM from school after an unnamed boyfriend had delayed her.

Mr Isaiah Penemene said Ms Shoko reprimanded Paidamoyo for arriving home late and advised her to give priority to school work.

“This did not go down well with Paidamoyo and the two had a harsh exchange of words over an unnamed boyfriend.

“At around 11 PM while sleeping, Ms Shoko heard a noise of stray cattle in the field and woke up to drive them away.

“She left Paidamoyo sleeping together with another relative, Ms Rejoice Piwai (23),” said Mr Penemene in a telephone interview.

Mr Penemene said Paidamoyo sneaked out of the house with a small bottle containing pesticide and disappeared into darkness.

He said Ms Shoko and Ms Piwai searched for Paidamoyo after Ms Shoko returned and found her missing.

“They stumbled on Paidamoyo’s body lying on the ground along a footpath, about 50 metres away from the homestead,” said Mr Penemene.

A report was made to police who attended the scene and took the body to Chivi Mission Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.- state media