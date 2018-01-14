Teen Commits Suicide Over Perfume

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo |

There was tragedy in Rujeko Suburb in the city of Masvingo on Saturday night when a teenager committed suicide after being involved in a heated argument with his sister over a bottle of perfume.

According to sources at Rujeko Police Station, the teenager had an argument with his elder sister who accused him of stealing her perfume.

Efforts by the siblings’ guardians to resolve the dispute were futile, according to the police.

“We cannot release the name of the deceased at the moment since we are still carrying out investigations.

The teenager who completed his Ordinary Level education last year had an argument with her sister over a bottle of perfume.

His sister accused him of using her perfume without seeking permission from her.

The teenager then left the house and told his friends he wanted to commit suicide.

He then drank some unidentified pesticide and died,” the police said.