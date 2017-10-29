Teen To Be Canned For Raping 3 Year Old Niece

A 15 year old juvenile from Gutu in Masvingo will receive three strokes after being found guilty of raping his three- year-old niece left in his custody.

The juvenile, a Grade Seven pupil at a school under Chief Gutu took the toddler into the kitchen and raped her once. Appearing before Masvingo regional magistrate Mrs Dambudzo Malunga on Tuesday, the juvenile pleaded not guilty to raping his niece.

Mrs Malunga however, convicted the juvenile due to overwhelming evidence and sentenced him to receive three strokes to be administered by a senior prison officer. She also sentenced him to two years in jail wholly suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour. Delivering sentence, Mrs Malunga said the juvenile demonstrated high degree of irresponsibility by raping a minor despite her being his niece.

“You acted in an irresponsible manner by teaching a toddler on how to engage in sex. The court could have slapped you with a lengthy custodial sentence but because of your age, a jail term can ruin your future,” said Mrs Malunga.

“You are found guilty of a case of rape and you will receive three strokes. The canning will be administered by a senior prison officer. Officials from the department of Social Welfare will then take you for counselling before you go back to school,” she said.

For the State, Mr Liberty Hove said on 12 August at around 11am, the boy took advantage of the absence of the toddler’s mother and dragged her by the hand into the kitchen.

“While in the kitchen the boy laid the toddler on the blanket and raped her,” said Mr Hove.

The court heard that the matter came to light when the girl told her mother about what had happened.

The mother then made a formal police report leading to the juvenile’s arrest. The juvenile and his victim were medically examined and the medical reports were presented in court as exhibit.- state media