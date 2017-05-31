Teenage Female Employee On Trial For Sexual Abuse

An 18 year old girl employee from Harare was yesterday brought to court on allegations of sexually abusing her employer’s three minor children – two boys and a girl – aged between five and 11.

It is alleged Nomatter Sibanda (18) a house maid would force the boys, aged nine and five, to be intimate with her. She would also ask their 11-year-old sister to film her while she fondled and caressed herself.

Sibanda appeared before magistrate Ms Barbara Chimboza charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

She was remanded in custody to June 12 with instructions to apply for bail at the High Court.

According to the State, Sibanda shared the bedroom with the complain- ants.

Prosecuting, Ms Linda Gadzikwa alleged that sometime in March this year during the night, when the juveniles had fallen asleep, Sibanda woke the nine-year-old up and ordered him to remove his clothes.

He refused.

She stripped him naked before removing her dress.

Sibanda, the court heard, started fondling the boy’s privates before being intimate with him.

It is the State’s case that she ordered him not to tell anyone about the abuse.

During the same month, Sibanda, the State alleged, asked the 11-year-old minor to accompany her to the bath- room.

She then ordered the minor to share the bath with her.

While they were naked, Sibanda, the State alleged, took out her mobile phone and asked the complainant to take pictures of her (Sibanda) while naked.

It is the State’s case that Sibanda started fondling and caressing herself while the minor filmed the act.

She went on to insert her fingers into the girl’s privates, the court heard.

On another date during the same month, while at home, Sibanda allegedly asked to have sexual intercourse with the five-year-old.

He refused and she forcibly removed the juvenile’s clothes and started fondling his privates, it is alleged.

According to the State, the complainant screamed for help but no one came to his rescue.

The offence came to light when the 11-year-old girl was caught red-handed by her mother fondling herself while recording the act with a cell- phone.

Her mother questioned her about her actions and she revealed that she was imitating what Sibanda usually did.

Her revelation opened a can of worms as the girl’s brothers also narrated how they were being sexually abused by the housemaid.

A report was made to the police leading to Sibanda’s arrest.-State Media