Teenage Siblings Arrested For Incest, Sister Confirmed Pregnant

A brother and sister from Chinhamhora were arrested for incest and are set to appear before a Harare magistrate tomorrow.

According to state papers the 17 year old boy and his 15 year old sister from Jackson homestead Murwira village, under Chief Chinhamora engaged in sexual activity after they shared the same room owing to accommodation problems sometime in the month of August 2015.

In the same month their mother Susan Kahari discovered that her daughter was pregnant and upon enquiry she found out that her son was responsible.

The duo faces a charge of having sexual intercourse within a prohibited degree of relationship.

In another court case, the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society has dragged Christopher Tsvere from the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education and Dr Regis Munyoro, a medical practitioner on charges of US$5 000 fraud.

The duo appeared before Harare magistrate, Ms Josephine Sande and were admitted to US$50 bail each, reside at their given addresses, surrender their passports and to report once every Friday at CID commercial crimes division.

State prosecutor, Peter Kachirika told the court that on the 22nd of February 2017 the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development placed an advert in a local daily paper for government sponsored Russian scholarships.

A total of 70 applicants were considered after selection and were referred to the Red Cross clinic for medicals where male applicants were expected to pay US$86 each and females were to pay US$106 per person.

The accused persons allegedly connived and diverted the students to a CBD 24 hour clinic and collected US$5 040 from the applicants after carrying out medical exams.- state media