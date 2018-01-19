Teenager Ferries Typhoid From Harare to Nkayi, Village In Panic Mode

By Paul Nyathi| A 17 year old Nkayi young man has officially been diagnosed as being infected with the deadly typhoid infection which is currently hitting Harare.

The teenager from Sesemba Village in Nkayi North who is currently being treated of the infection at Mbuma Mission hospital in the district, was diagnosed with the disease a fortnight ago having come to the area from Harare. ZimEye.com sources close to the patient indicate that he first fell ill a week before Christmas a few days after arriving in the village from Harare where he had been staying with relatives in the typhoid infected Mbare suburb since October.

The sources indicated that when he was taken to a local health centre, he was told that he was suffering from malaria and was treated and discharged.

“The medical staff at the clinic did not take his ailment seriously and insisted that it was a minor malaria infection,” said the source.

The patient whose name was being withheld at the time of writing, is reported to have deteriorated leading to his admission at Mboma Hospital after medical personnel established that he had visited Harare and typhoid tests were carried out.

Matabeleland North Medical Director Doctort Nyasha Masuku, confirmed that a patient is being treated for typhoid in the district.

“I can confirm we have recorded a case of typhoid within the province from a young man who had visited Harare. Investigations have proved that his family in Harare once suffered the disease but were treated. In the mean-time we are closely monitoring and have tested the rest of his family members in Nkayi. Stool samples have been taken and we are waiting for results,” he said in an interview with the state media.

“The patient is being treated in isolation and communities have been sensitized and environmental health technicians and village health workers are on high alert.”

The patient is still admitted and is recovering at Mbuma Mission Hospital.