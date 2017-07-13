Teenager In Rape Attack On Minor, Bribes Her With R5

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo| A Bikita teenager forced his body onto a 10- year-old girl and bribed her with R5.

Julius Neruwana(18) of Zvinoitavamwe Village under Chief Budzi in Bikita, appeared before Magistrate Dambudzo Malunga last Monday. He was convicted and sentenced on the same day.

Facts were that Neruwana waylaid the minor on an unknown date in September 2015 when she was on her way to Nebarwe Primary School.

He then requested to have sexual intercourse with the minor and she refused.

“Neruwana trailed the juvenile as she was going to school. He then called her and asked for sexual favours from the girl. However the girl refused and Neruwana removed her clothes and raped her. Her calls for help did not materialise because the place was secluded,” the court heard.

After raping her, Neruwana produced a five rand coin and gave her. He then ordered the girl not to disclose the incident to anyone.

The girl later disclosed the matter after noticing some itchy pimples on her private parts.

“She managed to disclose the matter because she had been transferred to Chivhunze Primary School in Chipinge,” the court further heard.

She informed a close family relative who then talked to the minor’ s father. The minor’ s father later reported the matter to the police and Neruwana was arrested.

In passing sentence, the magistrate condemned the paedophilia and castigated Neruwana’s behaviour.

Neruwana was sentenced to five years imprisonment.