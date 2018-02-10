Tendai Biti Rival Warns, He Should Not Even Appear In Harare East

By Paul Nyathi

People’s Democratic Party leader and MDC Alliance coalition partner principal Tendai Biti has been warned to save himself from embarrassment by withdrawing his candidature to contest the Harare East Constituency seat in the upcoming elections.

ZANU PF’s Terrence Mukupe who is the current seating MP for the constituency warned Biti not to even consider coming into the constituency as voters no longer want to hear about him in the constituency.

Speaking on ZBC TV programme, Straight Talk, on Friday evening, Mukupe who won the seat in a by election in 2015 after Biti was dismissed from parliament challenged Biti to tell what he ever did for the constituency through the years he was the MP for the constituency.

“He can come forward and tell us just one thing he did for the people of Harare East through the years he was MP and I show what I have done in the two years I have been there,” said Makupe.

The ruling party politician who is also the Deputy Minister of Finance said that the people of Harare East are still angry with Biti after he allegedly referred to them as “garden boys” when he was Finance Minister in the Unity Government.

“The people vividly remember when Biti said that he was not prepared to talk to Garden Boys when they had grievances to raise to him and they don’t want to see him as a result” said Mukupe.

The MDC Alliance coalition has declared the Harare East Constituency seat reserved for Biti in terms of the coalition agreement. However, MDC-T national spokesperson Obert Gutu has declared that he will defy the coalition and contest the seat against Biti.

Mukupe warned of a massive victory for himself and ZANU PF in the highly contested constituency.