Tererai Mugwadi Escapes Jail

By Langton Ncube|A Chitungwiza magistrate, Oliver Mudzongachiso has spared urban groove music pioneer, Tererai Mugwadi from serving a jail sentence.

Mudzongachiso convicted Mugwadi of culpable homicide and ordered her to pay a fine of $250 or face two months in jail.

In passing sentence, the magistrate said the talented musician’s driving was not so dangerous as to warrant the cancellation of her driver’s licence.

Tererai was involved in an accident that killed one person and injuring three other passengers from another vehicle.

The Prosecutor had asked for a deterrent sentence and the cancellation of her licence but Mugwadi’s lawyer successfully defended his client.