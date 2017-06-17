TERRORIST ATTACK?: Mugabe Agents Arrest Arab Man At Youth Rally

Dear Editor,

There was drama at Robert Mugabe’s youth rally in Mutare yesterday, when a man donning an Arab attire was whisked away at gun point by Mugabe’s security in broad daylight. The man was taken to an unidentified place and he never came back to the venue. It is believed the dreaded security agents became suspicious of the man’s attire, which is usually associated with terrorists, and could not afford to take chances especially at this time when reports of a Zimbabwean having joined ISIS are still fresh. No ones knows the whereabouts of the abducted man and this is worrying considering the disappearances of activists and perceived opponents at the hands of Mugabe’s security. Zimbabwe has a notable Muslim population that dress the Arab style this event will surely put them in panic as some of them are ZANU-PF supporters and sponsors.