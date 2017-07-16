The Best Way to Punish Your Dad Is By Becoming A “Papa” Prophet

The best way to punish your dad and mum is by becoming a papa/prophet/pastor/joining priesthood so that they start calling you Father and you respond by saying God bless u my son, my daughter…

– Auntie Chihera.

Talking to my Father God in heaven is for free

Talking to my biological father its for free

Talking to spiritual father I have to pay why? – William Zimunya

Emmanuel Makandiwa’s “spiritual father” concept has been spurned by Zimbabweans.

Makandiwa caused a stir recently when he equated his “spiritual father,” the Ghanaian Victor Kusi Boateng to God’s senior advisor. THE RECORDING IS BELOW:

