“VAA Day” is celebrated annually on 27 June to remember slain or injured MDC members and sympathizers. The 27th of June 2008 is the day Zanu PF killed the highest number of MDC-T activists. To incorporate victims of Gukurahundi, the occasion was this year celebrated on 1 July in honour of the late Vice President Joshua Nkomo who died in 1999.

“VAA can help the party to locate the bones of Thembeni Carmen Ndebele. His family has asked us (MDC-T) to find his bones so that he is given a dignified burial,” said Bhebhe.

Thembeni and two other MDC activists, who will not be named to protect life and information, were abducted in 2002 by known hit men in Nkayi, who include a notorious ex-dissident Sawu Khumalo, also known as Khiwa, a youthful headman of Xhosa extract called Nkankuni and a man only identified as Revolution amongst other Zanu PF zealots.

“I was kept in a gigantic dug pit covered with logs and sand along tame (sic) river close to Lukhona Primary (School) at a distance was a place they called Zihawu Mountains where some of our comrades who passed away rest,” said one survivor.

After their abduction, the youths were kept blind-folded for about one and a half months. They were interrogated and tortured every day. One youth claims that after a month, the captors literally slit Thembeni’s throat with an Okapi knife while they watched. Thembeni’s place of burial is not known.

In the past Rashiwe Guzha, who was alleged to have been close to former Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) boss, Edmund Shirihuru, went missing and was never found. Patrick Nabanyama, a campaign manager for politician David Coltart was abducted from his home in 2001 and disappeared. Paul Chizuze, a researcher, also disappeared while Itai Dzamara was abducted in broad daylight by armed men suspected to be members of the dreaded CIO. Despite international protests he is yet to be accounted for.

Several other political figures that disappeared have never been found.