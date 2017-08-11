The Diaspora Should Engage In Zimbabwe’s Development Instead Of Just Sending Money home

BY DR MASIMBA MAVAZA| Zimbabwe’s recent growth, which has been associated with command economy re ects a country that is ripe for economic transformation. However, for Zimbabwe’s economies to successfully transition from their current state of consumer dominated production to high value-added, job-creating production, the country must design and implement strategies to harness large amounts of re- sources efficiently.

One such opportunity that is grossly underutilized is the engagement of the large Zimbabwean diaspora. For the most part, the diaspora’s contribution to de- velopment has been viewed only in terms of remittances that go primarily to support families. However, the Zimbabwean diaspora represents a huge reservoir of human and financial capital and an important bridge between Zimbabwe and poverty. Zimbabwe should accelerate its efforts to harness the diaspora to support transformative development. However, to accomplish this task, the country needs to be more systematic, structured and strategic in its engagement with its diaspora.

The time of being suspicious to Diaspora must end. Over the last few years, the country was once suspicious of the diaspora, now it must begin to realize the promising role the diaspora can play in development. Many countries are exploring approaches to engagement. Development organizations, such as the World Bank and the African Development Bank (AfDB), as well as foreign governments have highlighted the role that the diaspora can play in the development of the country (AfDB, 2011; Plaza & Ratha, 2011; Shimeles, 2010).

It is not a secret that members of the diaspora have more ed- ucation, significantly higher incomes and larger amounts of money in banks outside Zimbabwe than their counterparts at home. Many have important skills and experiences that could fill to capacity gaps in the country if appropriate engagement modalities were in place. This group also sends huge amounts of money to their families. Because of this potential, Zimbabwean government should tap into this goldmine. We must learn from Asia and Other African Countries there are lessons from other emerging and developing countries that have successfully engaged their diasporas for economic and social development. For example, in Malaysia, TalentCorp—a partnership between the government, the private sector and the overseas diaspora—works to bring educated and highly skilled Malaysians living and working abroad back to the country. South Africa has a similar setup as Malaysia. The South Africa Network of Skills Abroad (SANSA) helps connect highly quali ed and skilled individuals in the diaspora with opportunities to advance education, research and development in the country. Similarly, Nigeria has set up the Nigerians in the Diaspora Organization (NIDO) in various countries throughout the world. Rwanda recently started a solidarity fund, in which the diaspora can con- tribute to the development of their country. While it is too early to assess the success of these African initiatives, there is hope that they will help contribute to the broader development of the region.

Policy Considerations to Better Engage the Zimbabwean Diaspora Some countries have already begun to harness the potential of the African diaspora for the benefit of the continent. For example, the United States Congress recently proposed legislation (HR 656), the African Investment and Diaspora Act, to support African development. Ghana and Kenya have established units within their respective governments to oversee diaspora affairs. Yet, despite such efforts, en- gagement with the Zimbabwean diaspora by government remains largely ad hoc with few success stories. Efforts are still loosely organized, and diaspora members are unable to undertake large-scale collective activities that could better support their home country. Build effective and targeted lobbying and advocacy groups The diaspora also must be given the power to put political pressure on its host country for better policies toward Zimbabwe given that many of them hold citizenship in their host countries. the diaspora must undertake more targeted and effective collective action.

The country must Obtain better demographic information on the Zimbabwean diaspora we are not able to give an accurate description of our diaspora, so a good starting place would be a rigorous mapping exercise. Knowing the exact locations, characteristics, professions, incomes, savings, citizenship and length of stay will allow Zimbabwean government to better understand its diaspora populations and tap into them for the development of the country.

The government must be flexible enough to provide different investment options based on market demands; and offering a large discount to the diaspora with higher return rates. Unfortunately, many opportunities for the diaspora to contribute to the development of Zimbabwe remain unexploited largely because of the lack of proper coordination and the inability to envision the importance of the diaspora beyond remittances.

It is critical to scale up successes from both African and international experiences. Reaching out and engaging in a meaningful way will require committed leadership by the government and also the members of the diaspora.

Those engaging Diaspora must not do it for themselves but for the country.

There is a great chance to make home a sweet home.

