THE PICTURES ALEX MAGAISA DOESN’T WANT YOU TO SEE

Part 1:

Tsvangirai unreasonable – Magaisa

On Thursday, Morgan Tsvangirai’s former advisor, Alex Magaisa attempted a statement claiming that he has been defamed in a ZimEye news article which quotes his own published statement with comments which criticise his former boss, Tsvangirai for being as he claimed, UNREASONABLE AND UNSTRATEGIC. Tsvangirai was criticised for giving out parliamentary seats to ZANU PF for which Magaisa also said ZANU PF MPs like Psychology Maziwisa owe their life-line. Magaisa had published the full print of his public statement saying Tsvangirai (the obvious head of the opposition) was unreasonable and unstrategic. In his complaint, Magaisa said he should have been contacted or telephoned for a comment before the article was published.

We wonder why Magaisa wants to be treated with kid gloves, especially after himself issuing a public statement full published and printed in black and white by him. In journalism, once a statement by a public person has been authored and published, it becomes sacrosanct, it requires no further comment seeking, unless following a new development independent of the previous circumstances.

In any case, Magaisa’s criticism and even contempt of his boss Morgan Tsvangirai is not the first. Last year, he contemptuously wrote of his MDC job for Tsvangirai when he worked as his advisor. Magaisa printed out emphasis content boldly flashing forth that his boss, Tsvangirai during the run up to the 2013 elections was not his boss. Instead of writing respectfully that he was “working for” Tsvangirai, Magaisa said during the 2013 election period, he was rather “working with” Tsvangirai.

Was this a slip of the pen?

Magaisa repeated the message over three times in the space of just 4 paragraphs clearly avoiding the acknowledging and honouring of his boss. He printed out emphasis that when he worked for Tsvangirai particularly during the 2013 election period, he was only “working with Tsvangirai,” and not the former. This is repeated over 3 times.

Magaisa’s bullying of journalists demonstrates further a public insulting of Morgan Tsvangirai.

Magaisa’s public spat against ZimEye

Magaisa’s spat against ZimEye is not knew, and it comes from the time the man failed to control the ZimEye news network in 2013 having used it to oil his political career for the fit of his MDC job. Indeed records show Magaisa sending in his opinion articles directly and through his agent/friend Gift Mawire in the months before the 2013 elections.

To these, it strongly appears Magaisa is just casting a smokescreen so that his conduct is never brought out for public scrutiny.