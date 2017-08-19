The Grace Mugabe Incident: Defining Immunity and Inviolability of Spouses of Heads of State

By Justin M. Papka| With the swift conclusion of the recent case involving Grace Mugabe, political observers  have been questioning the legal derivations involved in the permissibility of diplomatic  immunities for acts committed by non-state and non-diplomatic actors. The intent of this paper  is to discuss the subject of diplomatic immunity from arrest and criminal prosecution,  specifically when such immunities and inviolabilities are awarded to the direct familial  constituents of a head of state for actions carried out in an unofficial state capacity.

Through the  examination of the recent Mugabe incident, this paper will demonstrate how rationality can be  employed to exhibit the extension of diplomatic immunities to familial bodies under customary  international law, and, how a failure to award such immunities can lead to an impediment in a  head of state’s ability to execute their functions. CLICK HERE TO CONTINUE READING…

