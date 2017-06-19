“The Idiot” Who Attacked Soul Jah Love | VIDEO

ZimEye.com today exposes the man who has been described as “an idiot” after he embarassed singer Soul Jah Love during President Robert Mugabe’s rally in Mutare (see video).

He is the Zanu – PF Youth League political commissar, Innocent Hamandishe.



Wrote analyst Kerina Mujati: I am one person who prefer young leadership after President Mugabe yet one is left with a very bad taste in the mouth when you see the level of bullying, bootlicking and public aggression from some of these so called ZanuPF Youths Leaders.

We all witnessed via ZBC, one obese Hamandishe aka Chidaa the Youths Commisar. Who in their right mind does that? It is pathetic and sad when one lacks self awareness of their ignorance. These kaput and messed up bootlickers with a little education think being aggressive makes them unique. A little education makes one civilised yet we have barbarians like Hamandishe aka Chida using their obese ugly bodies and voices to intimidate members of the public hiding behind ZanuPF and their positions.

Pasi nazvo. I thought the allegations of him being a land baron in Chitungwiza were lies yet I was left with more to desire of him after seeing his aggressive and cheap talk to Soul Jah Love. These are the bad apples within ZanuPF I would love to see their ugly butts kicked very faraway from any public office as leaders. These are the very same FOOLS like many in ZanuPF responsible for the mess we are in NOT President Mugabe. If Soul Jah Love is nothing according to the big gob and obese no brainer Hamandishe why did the Party asked for his services?

Am sure some people agreed that he was given the opportunity to entertain the people yet one talks as if he is any better or of any value than Soul Jah Love. We all know that Soul Jah Love made his name not bootlicking anyone in ZanuPF. Soul Jah Love has talent even I myself started listening to MaGhetto Youths because of Soul Jah Love. Hamandishe, take a deep breath with your obese ugly self and sit down.

You are nothing without sloganeering ZanuPF that makes you a nobody though your ignorance makes you feel arrogant that you are anything better than Soul Jah Love, myself and many Zimbabweans.To me you are nothing as I am not a messed up bootlicker or a thief of stands in Chitungwiza. I am who I am so as Soul Jah Love. You will seize to exist the minute ZanuPF decide to take you to the cleaners saka sit down. Who are you to be talking to Soul Jah Love disrespecting him to such levels? Charity begins at home and do not try your thuggish and barbarian behaviour….ZanuPF does not believe in such principle. Respect our Youths and members of the public.

Without the Youths like Soul Jah Love your position within the Party seize to exist. Address everyone with respect and am sure that the President would not tolerate such level of ignorance. Next time let Mbare Chimurenga Choir do the singing if you don’t want to respect our Artists. What a whole load of nonsense muchi simbisana zvakadhakwa costing us Youthful votes?

Because of your aggressive and full of yourself behaviour ….pasi newe Hamandishe. I don’t support mboko like you. Better va Mugabe vagare zvavo ipapo if we have stupid people like Hamandishe as future leaders for Zimbabwe. Pasi ne kuda kutyisidzira vanhu hiding behind ZanuPF. Hamandishe you SHOULD apologise to Soul Jah love and our Youths hauna order dumbuzviyo.

Soul Jah Love may you accept my apology as for the public humiliation and disrespect that you encountered as a result of Tom Foolery Hamandishe who was over excited thinking he is impressing mashefu. My sincere apologies to you my dearest hatisi tese matofo oro ana nanzvai mumusangano…..komabasa embavha they tend to overdo their alligiance and support knowing kuti imbavha like him he had to humiliate you.

Wait mucharwuoona musi warwu chatomutswa kuti idzetse remunhu Hamandishe wenyu uyu. Kasukuwere put this BIG FOOL called Hamandishe in order kuti kakanganisira musangano. Get rid of this chaff who do you think will take the ambitions of a youthful leadership for the Party and nation seriously when we have such imbeciles at the helm of the Party?

Ane huori futi Hamandishe iyeyu zibhuru nhando ngaaongororwe mberi ne shure yake I hate arrogant thieves and corrupt opportunists in ZanuPF like this Hamandishe who talks to us like peonies.

Pathetic and very distressing. Ndikoko.#cdesistermwenewazvo#