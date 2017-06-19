The Illuminati: Separating the Facts from Fiction

By Masimba Musodza[1] |

“The time has come,” the Walrus said,

“To talk of many things:- Lewis Carroll,

The Walrus and The Carpenter (from Through

the Looking-Glass and What Alice Found There, 1872)

The very word is enough to send shivers down one’s spine. The Illuminati are supposed to be even higher up than the 33rd Degree of Freemasonry, more powerful and more secretive. No one knows who they are, but their agents are all around. Membership affords initiates untold wealth and success in return for allegiance to Satan. With that understood, it becomes very easy to spot them. They are the rich and successful people, although many Zimbabweans have come to rely on charismatic preachers and the media to point them out from just any ordinary rich and successful people.

As a writer of horror fiction, I am often approached by people from all walks of life who have heard about this Illuminati. Does it really exist? My answer is; yes and no.

There was in fact an organization called the Illuminati, founded in Bavaria (now part of Germany) by a Jesuit priest called Adam Weishaupt (1748- 1830). We are told that 1 May is called Worker’s Day because it is the day the Illuminati was founded, and one of its tools for subverting western civilization was communism. Actually, the decision was inspired by the commemoration of the Haymarket Riot of 1886 in Chicago, United States. While Weishaupt modeled his Illuminati along Masonic lines, he himself was only admitted to the fraternity in 1777.

The aim of the Illuminati was “by the mutual assistance of its members, to attain the highest possible degree of morality and virtue, and to lay the foundation for the reformation of the world by the association of good men to oppose the progress of moral evil.” That does sound like it was inspired by the Freemasons. It is understandable that a Catholic would want to form his own Mason-like organisation; the Church strictly forbade its followers from joining the fraternity. Membership to the Illuminati was open to;

“Whoever does not close his ear to the lamentations of the miserable, nor his heart to gentle pity; whoever is the friend and brother of the unfortunate; whoever has a heart capable of love and friendship; whoever is steadfast in adversity, unwearied in the carrying out of whatever has been once engaged in, undaunted in the overcoming of difficulties; whoever does not mock and despise the weak; whose soul is susceptible of conceiving great designs, desirous of rising superior to all base motives, and of distinguishing himself by deeds of benevolence; whoever shuns idleness; whoever considers no knowledge as unessential which he may have the opportunity of acquiring, regarding the knowledge of mankind as his chief study; whoever, when truth and virtue are in question, despising the approbation of the multitude, is sufficiently courageous to follow the dictates of his own heart, – such a one is a proper candidate”

For Weishaupt, this meant also the overthrow of both monarchies and the church, which he saw as impediments to human progress and enlightenment. Although the Enlightenment Movement was gaining ground in Europe, Weishaupt, through the Illuminati, was prepared to guide the tide of history as it were. He was not content with just denouncing Church and State as obstacles to universal human advancement. In setting up the Illuminati, Weishaupt was ready to make things happen. This was the reason why the Illuminati was a secret society, more secretive than Freemasonry which had a lodge in every major town with a big sign outside. Weishaupt was no fool.

It is very hard for us to imagine anyone in Europe having to go underground in order to advocate for things like universal suffrage, women’s rights, freedom of religion etc, but in Weishaupt’s day, these were very dangerous ideas. The one place in the western world were Weishaupt would have been accepted was America. As Thomas Jefferson noted in a letter to Bishop Madison, 31 January 1800:

“As Weishaupt lived under the tyranny of a despot and priests, he knew that caution was necessary even in spreading information, and the principles of pure morality….he proposed to initiate new members into this body by gradations proportioned to his fears of the thunderbolts of tyranny This has given an air of mystery to his views, was the foundation of his banishment, & the subversion of the Masonic order, and is the colour for the ravings against him of Robinson, Barruel & Morse, whose real fears are that the craft would be endangered by the spreading of information reason & natural morality among men.—this subject being new to me, I have imagined that if it be so to you also, you may receive the same satisfaction in seeing, which I have had in forming the Analysis of it: and I believe you will think with me that…. If Weishaupt had written here, where no secrecy is necessary in our endeavors to render men wise and virtuous, he would not have thought of any secret machinery for that purpose.” (italics mine)

It wasn’t long, nevertheless, before the authorities caught up with him. Charged with sedition on the basis of documents intercepted in 1784, the Illuminati was banned by the Bavarian government and Weishaupt went into exile. Papers seized were published by the Bavarian government under the title Einige Originalschriften des Illuminaten Ordens. I have a copy of these documents, written in Bavarian German. They make no mention at all of Satan, or an occult plot against Christianity. That association was to be dreamed up by others in a much later age.

Weishaupt fell into the trap of other European writers- of trying to paint an image of antiquity for his new organization. He built up an elaborate genealogy, taking his Illuminati back to ancient Persia. It was the Illuminati’s first Masonic Member, Baron Adolf Franz Friedrich Ludwig von Knigge (1752-1796), who first questioned this purported history and was told frankly by Weishaupt that it was an “innocent lie”. While this admission is in publicly-available records, our merchants of scare have filled countless books ,websites and documentaries with “research” into an “ancient” secret society that dates back to even the time of Noah.

Scottish scientist, John Robinson (1739-1805), inventor of the siren, became disillusioned with the Enlightenment Movement following the French Revolution. He had expressed an interest in the Illuminati himself, but never joined. Robinson published Proofs of a Conspiracy against all the Religions and Governments of Europe, carried on in the secret meetings of Freemasons, Illuminati and Reading Societies. His main source was Alexander Horn (1762–1820), a Scottish monk who became a British spy. It was then that the Illuminati became depicted as an evil, secret organisation which threatened civilisation, even though it had ceased to exist.

Not everyone was prepared to take Robinson’s wild claims seriously. In the (London) Monthly Magazine for January 1798 there appeared a letter from Böttiger, Provost of the College of Weimar, in reply to Robison’s work, charging that writer with making false statements, and declaring that since 1790 ‘every concern [sic] of the Illuminati has ceased.’ Böttiger also offered to supply any person in Great Britain, alarmed at the erroneous statements contained in the book above mentioned, with correct information.

The connection between the Illuminati and the occult was made by Eliphas Lévi in his History of Magic. He dated the Illuminati not to the Enlightenment movement, but even to the Gnostic heretic and the “bacchantes who murdered Orpheus.” While none of this is true, it has provided sufficient fuel for the claims made by Christian pastors that there exists of a secret Satan-worshipping cult made up of public figures in politics, entertainment etc, that dates from antiquity.

Another key source of “information” about the Illuminati’s nefarious plans was Jesuit priest Abbé Augustin Barruel (1741 – 1820) who wrote in 1797 Memoirs Illustrating the History of Jacobinism. In this book, he claims that philosophers, Freemasons and the Illuminati were behind the French Revolution. It was Barruel who first came up with the bizarre story which suggests that Weishaupt’s purportedly sinister scheme would have been carried to its conclusion without arousing suspicion until it was too late were it not for one of his couriers being struck by lightning and the damning papers being found on his body by the authorities. Different versions of the incident locate it in Silesia and Rabitsbon. It is an exciting story.

In fact, it is exciting stories which have kept alive the memory of a secret society called the Illuminati. Horride Mysteries, the 1796 English translation of a German novel Der Genius by Carl Grosse and mentioned by Jane Austen in her Northanger Abbey was only the beginning of a genre that has endured to this day, as demonstrated by the phenomenal success of The Da Vinci Code and its precursor, Robert Shea and Robert .A. Wilson’s The Illuminatus! Trilogy.

It is from The Illuminatus that the idea that the All-Seeing Eye is the symbol of the lluminati entered popular culture. In the video Lucifer 2000, featuring Anthony J. Hilder and Jordan Maxwell, we are told that the All-Seeing Eye (which also appears on the American dollar) is on the cover of the Illuminati documents recovered by the Bavarian government. However, as I have demonstrated, the symbol of Adam Weishaupt’s Illuminati was the owl as a symbol of the ability to see in the dark.

The Illuminatus itself draws from many forces, including Willard Cleon Skousen’s The Naked Capitalist. Skousen, an ardent anti-communist and Mormorn, wrote this book as a digest of the rather long Tragedy and Hope: A History of the World in Our Time by Carroll Quigley. However, the latter was to state that he did not think Skousen had accurately summarised his ideas. Nevertheless, it is in these two works that the idea that there is a group of diverse yet connected secret societies working behind the scenes of government and popular culture, manipulating society towards a secret, nefarious end became established. The Illuminatus then took them further.

Today, The Illuminatus, The Naked Capitalist and Tragedy and Hope: A History of the World in Our Time are not widely known. What are known, however, are the ideas contained therein, constantly recycled by people who claim to “know what is going on, ” people so sure about their own lies that they will question the intellect of those who question them or denounce them as agents of the so-called secret societies.

[1] About the author: Masimba Musodza is an award-winning and nominated writer of speculative fiction, mostly in the horror and science-fiction genres. His extensive research into occult mythology may have made him Zimbabwe’s foremost expert on the subject. This essay is taken from the forthcoming revised edition of his book, The Greatest Trick The Devil Ever Played, which explores popular current myths about Satan, Satanism, witchcraft, secret societies and how these myths arose.