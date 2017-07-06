“Gwanda Mayor Assassinated”

Staff Reporter | The late former Gwanda Mayor Mr Lionel De Necker may have died of some food poisoning effected on him by suspected agents of the state a couple of years ago, sources close to the family have revealed to ZimEye.com.

The sources who spoke on condition of anonymity claim that doctors who attended to the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) former Mayor made allegations to the effect that he may have been infected with a slow poisoning substance which slowly damaged his internal organs.

Though initial reports indicated that De Necker succumbed to a cancerous infection, the sources claim that the doctors couldn’t comprehensively diagnose the former Mayor’s ailment which was further complicated by the signs of a possible poisoning.

According to the sources, De Necker started feeling ill sometime mid last year complaining of abdominal pains which gradually developed into a complication that eventually led to his death.

De Necker was no easy take for authorities in his days in the mayoral office which caused a serious rift between him and the then local government minister Ignatious Combo.

The ultimate of their rift was when De Necker refused to take the Minister’s orders to employ a ZANU PF seconded Town Clerk who council felt was under qualified for the job.

The differences eventually led to Chombo dismissing De Necker from his position half way through his term of office.