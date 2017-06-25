The Late Umdala Wethu Supported Dynamos

Staff Reporter | In a revelation that is likely to raise debate amongst the country’s soccer fans, late Vice President Joshua Nkomo’s longtime head of security says that the man known who Highlanders fans icon was actually a staunch Dynamos supporter.

Nehemiah Nyathi who spent over twenty years as Father Zimbabwe’s right hand man says that contrary to common belief, Nkomo actually loved Dynamos Football Club far much more than he did for Highlanders.

Speaking in a media interview, Nyathi said that the late Vice President would always keep track of Dynamos and sometimes even go and watch the team play in the stadiums especially when the Harare team visited Bulawayo.

Asked on Nkomo’s attitude on the perception that Highlanders is a Ndebele team while Dynamos is a Shona team, Nyathi said Nkomo never viewed the issue in that perspective and always implored on soccer administrators to remove segregation from the sport.

In the early seventies, Nkomo actually ordered two of Bulawayo’s big teams to change their tribal decisive names. Matabeleland Highlanders was changed to Highlanders while Mashonaland United was force changed to Zimbabwe Saints.

Highlanders fans are known of singing praise songs about Nkomo that associate the nationalist with the fortunes of the team. In recent years, since the erection of Joshua Nkomo memorial statue in the city centre, the Highlanders fans carry out a “ritual dance” at the statue to invite good luck for the team before every home game.