The Latest Mugabe Challenger Rose From the Dead

Staff Reporter | It seems like they were locked in some place and they have now discovered a key to escape. Aspiring Presidential candidates are emerging in any corner by the day. Many citizens of Zimbabwe have since lost count.

One of them is Marco Machona, from Gokwe. He has emerged as an energetic and hopeful aspiring President to be. He will run on behalf of his party named The African Democrats.(TAD).

He claims he was once struck by lightning and was burnt but his mother saved him through the hand of God. He claims that he is special because stastically one in a million survive after being struck by lightning.

Marco is excited to run and believes he can win the election. He joins the big list of aspiring Presidents who are coming into the arena by the week.

As the last declarant in the game, he follows the steps of Nkosana Moyo. Watch this space for more details about his biography.